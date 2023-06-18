Russian MFA: Any provocations against Russian troops in Transnistria considered as attack

Russian Foreign Ministry warned against any attempts to destabilize the situation around Transnistria, affirming that any provocations against the Russian military there will be considered as an attack on Russia.

“We warn against any attempts to destabilize the situation around Transnistria. The Russian military are in the region on legitimate grounds as part of the joint peacekeeping forces and the operational group of Russian forces,” Head of the second department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk said in a statement to TASS on Sunday.

“Any actions that pose a threat to their security will be considered in accordance with international law as attack on the Russian Federation,” he stressed.

He added that the Russian armed forces “will respond adequately to any provocations” against the Russian military in Transnistria and will provide protection for compatriots, the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as military depots in Kolbasna.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency