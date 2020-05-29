Breaking news
- Amid COVID-19, Strong Multilateral System Key to Delivering for World’s Most Vulnerable, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Tells Security Council
- Libyan trafficker’s family kill 30 migrants in revenge, says government, UN
- The Supreme Council Of Libyan Tribes Welcomes The Position Of The Algerian Leadership For Calling For A Meeting Between The Libyan Parties
- The Brussels International Center Organizes A Conference To Discuss The Libyan Crisis
Russian-Italian Agreement On The Importance Of Stopping Armed Escalation In Libya
Moscow- The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, discussed the latest field and political situation in Libya with the Italian ambassador in Moscow, Pascual Terraciano. The Russian “Sputnik” news agency said that the two sides agreed on the importance of contacts with all the important political forces in Libya in order to cease fire and launch a comprehensive political process. In the same context, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming the need for continued contacts between Moscow and Rome with the various political parties in Libya to stop the military escalation, and to find an appropriate formula for the solution in Libya.
Source: Libya News Agency
