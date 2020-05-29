Russian-Italian Agreement On The Importance Of Stopping Armed Escalation In Libya

Saturday, 30/5/2020 | 3:00 UTC+0
May 29, 2020   

Moscow- The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, discussed the latest field and political situation in Libya with the Italian ambassador in Moscow, Pascual Terraciano. The Russian “Sputnik” news agency said that the two sides agreed on the importance of contacts with all the important political forces in Libya in order to cease fire and launch a comprehensive political process. In the same context, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming the need for continued contacts between Moscow and Rome with the various political parties in Libya to stop the military escalation, and to find an appropriate formula for the solution in Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency

