Russian Foreign Minister Calls On UN To Fill UN Special Representative Post Vacancy

Russian Foreign Minister Calls On UN To Fill UN Special Representative Post VacancyDecember 31, 2020
Moscow- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavarov has called for support for the ceasefire in Libya, by backing the Military Committee 5+5, and called on the UN Secretary General to fill the UN Special Representative post vacancy. This came at a joint press conference Lavarov held on Tuesday with his Turkish Counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Russian city of Sotci, where he they attended the 8th Strategic Planning Group meeting. He said oil is the common wealth of Libyan people and all parties had a share of its export revenues, adding that his country and Turkey support Libya and have played a positive role there.
Source: Libya News Agency
