Russian forces thwart Ukrainian offensive attempt on Donetsk direction

Russian forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian military group to attack the grey zone on Donetsk direction.

Novosti news agency quoted a Russian military source as saying that the Russian military repelled the infiltration and eliminated all members of the Ukrainian group,

According to the military source, the Russian army artillery shelled the attacking group after receiving precise information from reconnaissance groups and drones.

Earlier, the Russian Air Defense Forces shot down two drones as they approached the airspace of the Russian province of Voronezh.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

