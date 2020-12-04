Russian And Moroccan Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Developments In Libya

Moscow – By a phone call on Thursday, the Russian foreign minister ‘Serge Lavrof’ discussed with his Moroccan counterpart ‘Naser Burwitta’ the latest developments in Libya. In a statement the Russian foreign ministry said, the both ministers confirmed the need for more coordination among the international community, about convergence of Libyan parties’ views in order to form a unified authorities, according to Berlin conference resolutions and security council’s decision No. 2510. Both ministers exchanged views over situation developments in the middle-east and north Africa; the statement added.

Source: Libya News Agency