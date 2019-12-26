Russian and Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Process in Libya

Moscow-Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavarov discussed with his Italian Counterpart Luigi Di Maio repercussions of the Libyan crisis. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday Foreign Minister Sergei Lavarov phoned his Italian Counterpart to discuss the crisis. The two Ministers discussed the situation in Libya and stressed the need for concerted efforts to follow up with the Libyan peace process on the international level, along with the UN role, the statement said. The two Ministers have agreed the need to focus effort on dialogue between the Libyan parties, taking in consideration the interests of neighbouring countries and others in the region.

Source: Libya News Agency