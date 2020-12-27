Russian And Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Libyan Crisis.

Moscow, 27 December 2020(Lana) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri discussed on the phone with his Russian Counterpart Sergei Lavarov political and security developments in Libya. Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday Shukri and Lavarov have indicated, in the phone conversation, the need to make the Libyan political talks comprehensive. They stressed commitment of their countries to the sovereignty and integrity of Libya, and settlement of the Libyan crisis peacefully in accordance with the Berlin outcome and the provisions of the UN Resolution No. 2510. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency