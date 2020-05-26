- ticket title
- Health assessment at community level (Muhallas), May 2020
- Russia And Italy Stress The Importance Of Communications With Libyan Political Forces For A Ceasefire
- Italian Foreign Minister: We Stand With The United Nations In Creating Conditions For A Ceasefire In Libya
- The Foreign Ministers Of Malta And Tunisia Agree On The Importance Of Adhering To International Legitimacy Resolutions On Libya
- Maltese Prime Minister: Resettling Illegal Immigrants In Libya Is Not A Solution
Russia And Italy Stress The Importance Of Communications With Libyan Political Forces For A CeasefireMay 26, 2020
Moscow- Moscow and Rome have announced the importance of contacts with all important political forces in Libya for a ceasefire and the establishment of a comprehensive political process. This came during a phone call, Monday, between the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister “Mikhail Bogdanov” and the Italian ambassador in Moscow, “Pascali Terraciano”. A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry said: “The importance and relevance of communications between Moscow and Rome with all the important political forces in Libya has been confirmed in order to stop fighting and establish a comprehensive political process in Libya.” According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the phone call was made on the initiative of the Italian side.
Source: Libya News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.