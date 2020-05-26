Russia And Italy Stress The Importance Of Communications With Libyan Political Forces For A Ceasefire

Moscow- Moscow and Rome have announced the importance of contacts with all important political forces in Libya for a ceasefire and the establishment of a comprehensive political process. This came during a phone call, Monday, between the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister “Mikhail Bogdanov” and the Italian ambassador in Moscow, “Pascali Terraciano”. A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry said: “The importance and relevance of communications between Moscow and Rome with all the important political forces in Libya has been confirmed in order to stop fighting and establish a comprehensive political process in Libya.” According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the phone call was made on the initiative of the Italian side.

Source: Libya News Agency