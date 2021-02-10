Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Nic Cutts to its Leadership and Succession Practice

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Nic Cutts has joined the firm’s Leadership and Succession Practice. He will work across sectors, leading our executive assessment, development and leadership advisory consulting activity in the Middle East Region. He will also consult across our global practice.

Based in Dubai, Cutts joins Russell Reynolds Associates with 20 years of leadership consulting experience. He has spent the past 10 years of his career in the Middle East working with C-level executives and teams to sharpen and align their leadership value proposition. Having worked on some of the largest M&A projects in the region, his advisory work often begins with the senior team but includes the ideation and implementation of firm-wide talent management and leadership initiatives.

Anthony Abbatiello, Global Head of Leadership and Succession Consulting for Russell Reynolds Associates, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nic to our team. He brings a vast array of insight and techniques in business psychology from which our clients will benefit. Growth in leadership and adapting skills for a new role are vital elements for all our clients, and Nic’s experience will truly enhance our offering as a company. The Middle East offers immense opportunities, and we reaffirm our commitment to this fast-growing marketplace.”

Nic joins from another global executive search and leadership consulting firm, where he was a Senior Client Partner in their leadership and talent advisory practice. Prior to this, he led consulting practices based in both the UK and the Middle East, focusing on the provision of organizational psychology consulting solutions. In these roles, Nic led a vast range of consulting assignments, focusing on strategic talent management, executive assessment, competency framework design and more.

He holds a BSc, with honors, in psychology from the University of Greenwich and an MSc in occupational psychology from London Metropolitan University. He is also a (UK) Chartered Psychologist and certified executive coach.

