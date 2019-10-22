Rolcar Improves Efficiency of Retail Operations in its 175+ Auto Parts and Repair Shops With Openbravo

BARCELONA, Spain and AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Rolcar, a leading company in the auto parts sales market in Mexico, adopts Openbravo technology to achieve better control and visibility of its retail operations.

Founded in 1961 by Mr. Rogelio López, the company currently operates more than 175 auto parts and repair shops and 10 distribution centers. With 2,200 employees and 60,000 products on offer to its customers, the company required a new solution that would allow them to be faster, more efficient and more competitive. The new solution is based on Openbravo technology and deployed in the cloud with Openbravo Cloud. It has allowed Rolcar to integrate all its front-end and back-office processes in each of the branches and at headquarters, leading to an increase in operational efficiency thanks to greater visibility and improved end-to-end control of its operations.

“Openbravo has allowed us to have a better understanding of the sales behavior of our products and customers, as well as improving the inventory processes for our auto parts and service centers. The above combination has helped us to be more competitive in our market,” explains Victor Manuel López, President and General Director of Administration and Finance for Rolcar.

Maintaining an average of 11,000 daily tickets with a daily maximum of nearly 15,000, Rolcar reached nearly 3.8 million annual tickets in 2018 including a total of 250,000 invoices and credit notes per month. Rolcar now also has a detailed visibility of the daily sales as well as more accurate and detailed inventory information in all stores, which in 2018 handled around 13,000 stock transfers.

Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo, confirms that “Rolcar is a clear example which reflects the degree of flexibility offered by our omnichannel cloud platform. On one hand, by supporting the adaptation to Rolcar’s business-specific requirements much faster and more efficiently. But also, particularly key in this case, by offering a cloud infrastructure constructed in the Openbravo Cloud and offering high availability, which offers the degree of agility and performance necessary to support the expected volume of current and future activity.”

About Rolcar

Rolcar (Refaccionaria Rogelio SA de CV) was founded by Mr. Rogelio López in 1961. It had a clear mission satisfying the need for automotive maintenance through the supply of electromechanical parts for defense-to-defense vehicle systems, except collision parts.

Currently more than 2,000 employees, 10 distribution centers and over 175 Rolcar auto parts and repair service outlets, the company has become one of the leading auto parts retailers on the market in Mexico.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global omnichannel platform provider for agile and innovative commerce. Openbravo Commerce Cloud is a mobile and cloud-based omnichannel platform that provides retail and restaurant chains with extensive omnichannel functionality built on a highly flexible technology platform that allows you to innovate more and faster and manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries, and over 18,000 back-office users and 30,000 points of sale using its solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel platform on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico and Spain.

