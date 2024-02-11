RESISTANCE CARRIES OUT NUMBER OF OPERATIONS AGAINST POSITIONS AND DEPLOYMENTS OF “ISRAELI” ENEMY ARMYIranian Foreign Minister arrives in Damascus International Airport

In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in reinforcement of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic resistance carried out a number of operations against positions and deployments of the "Israeli" enemy army on the Palestinian-Lebanese borders on Saturday, 10-2-2024, as follows: - Eastern Sector: 1. At 14:30, Islamic Resistance fighters seized an "Israeli" enemy Skylark reconnaissance drone in good technical condition. 2. At 17:45, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in Al-Manara settlement where "Israeli" enemy soldiers were positioned with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, in response to "Israeli" attacks on southern villages and civilian homes. 3. At 17:45, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the soldier's house facility in Kiryat Shmona settlement with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, in response to "Israeli" enemy's attacks on villages and civilian homes. 4. At 18:15, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the artillery bunkers of the "Israeli" enemy forces in Dishon with Katyusha rockets. - Western Sector: 1. At 12:40, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Branit barracks with missile weapons. 2. At 15:05, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Jal Al-Allam site with missile weapons, resulting in a direct hit. 3. At 17:15, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers at Hadab Aita Height with missile weapons, resulting in a direct hit. 4. At 18:20, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Khirbet Ma'ar base and its bunkers with Falaq missiles. * The number of operations carried out by the Islamic resistance during 126 days, from 08/10/2023 to 10/02/2024, amounted to 1008 operations. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Damascus International Airport, SANA reporter said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

