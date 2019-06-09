- ticket title
- 13,000 families displaced from south Tripoli
- State Cases Department wins case in the tribunal ruling in Paris against Libyan state
- Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport
- WHO support reaches flood victims in Ghat, southern Libya
- Morocco considers stability of Libya priority and of great importance to wider Maghreb stability
Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport
June 9, 2019
Ghat- GHat Municipal Council has announced delivery of second relief aid coming from Tripoli. Saturday. It explained that the delivery includes medical material for Ghat General Hospital and some equipment for water and sanitation. The Presidency Council allocated 10 million dinars for Ghat to address the difficulties facing the town following the floods that swept the town.
Source: Libya News Agency