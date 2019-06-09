Monday, 10/6/2019 | 3:39 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
13,000 families displaced from south Tripoli
State Cases Department wins case in the tribunal ruling in Paris against Libyan state
Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport
WHO support reaches flood victims in Ghat, southern Libya
Morocco considers stability of Libya priority and of great importance to wider Maghreb stability
You are here:  / Arts-Culture and Entertainment / Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport

Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport

June 9, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

Ghat- GHat Municipal Council has announced delivery of second relief aid coming from Tripoli. Saturday. It explained that the delivery includes medical material for Ghat General Hospital and some equipment for water and sanitation. The Presidency Council allocated 10 million dinars for Ghat to address the difficulties facing the town following the floods that swept the town.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->
   
   

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Read More!

Contact Us

Email: info@libyannewswire.com

Monthly Archives