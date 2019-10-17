realme officially disembarks in Europe with its new All in Quad products: realme 5 Pro, realme X2 and realme X2 Pro

realme has officially arrived in Europe presenting its new product portfolio: realme 5 Pro — from 199 euros; realme X2 — from 299 euros; and realme X2 Pro — from 399 euros.

The launch event took place in Madrid, the company’s new headquarters for its Europe operation

realme disembarks in Europe after its big success in Asian markets, where it’s now among the Top 4 brands in India, Top 5 in Indonesia and entered Top 10 global brands

MADRID, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — realme , an emerging smartphone brand, has officially arrived in Europe and has launched its portfolio of three new products at an event that took place in Madrid, realme’s new headquarters for its European operation. After the big success in Asian markets such as India where realme is now among the Top 4 brands, or Indonesia where it’s among the Top 5, the company has made its official disembark in Europe. With more than 17 million shipments globally, realme is ready to disrupt the European market as well.

The disruptive brand aims to inject vitality into an increasingly homogenized mobile market, combining speed, power and performance, with an attractive and surprising design. For that reason, the company launches in Europe this new portfolio of devices with powerful hardware, modern design, and high quality, but at an affordable price range, marking a turning point in the category.

realme comes to Europe with a strong strategy of three different products for the mid-range, each one with the aim to appeal to its own target: realme 5 Pro – the best choice under 200 euros that combines great hardware and 4 cameras; realme X2 – the perfect smartphone for photography lovers; and realme X2 Pro, the first true affordable flagship in the market.

An All in Quad portfolio of products to disrupt the mid-range

realme X2 Pro, the brand’s Full Speed Flagship arrives with the aim of becoming realme’s true flagship model. It combines speed, power and performance, with a very attractive design. With Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform -that ensures a powerful performance- its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge -that can be fully charged in 35 minutes- and a 90hz refresh rate screen –that will give users a total fast and immersive experience, realme X2 Pro will become one of the most competitive flagships in the market. It also features 64MP Quad Camera with -for the first time in Europe- a 20X hybrid zoom with a 115º wide angle, a telephoto lens and a portrait lens.

realme X2 Pro will be available in the colours of Lunar White and Neptune Blue and three configurations: 6GB+64GB / 8GB+128GB /12GB+256GB, starting from 399 euros.

realme X2 is realme’s 64MP Quad Camera Xpert. The main camera features a 64MP Samsung GW1, a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a 4cm macro lens and a portrait lens, bringing extremely clear image quality and multi-functional photographic experience that covers all scenarios. Plus, realme X2 features a 32MP selfie lens that ensures natural and authentic selfie effects, both in bright daytime or low light environment. The front-camera also features a Nightscape mode that dramatically increases the light and details of night selfies. It also features 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 – charging time is 12% shorter than the previous generation- and Snapdragon 730G mobile platform. Plus, with its Super AMOLED in-display fingerprint it’s definitely the perfect choice for young consumers obsessed with photography, design and performance.

realme X2 will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White with one configuration: 8GB+128GB at 299 euros.

realme 5 Pro is the first 48MP Quad Camera under 200 euros in the market. It combines an outstanding performance and beautiful design to make a powerful mark in the mid-range. It features 48 MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 712 AIE Mobile Platform – that improves comprehensive performance by 10%- and 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0., becoming the best choice under 200 euros. It also features a 6.3-inch FHD screen (2340×1080) which offers a wider and clearer vision with the elegant “dewdrop design”.

realme 5 Pro will be available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue and two configurations: 4GB+128GB / 8GB+128GB starting from 199 euros.

About realme

realme is the technological brand specialized in providing high quality smartphones with the best design and performance. Since their launch in the Asian market, realme products have been well received in the Asian market for their performance and style, with the milestone sales of 1 million mobile phones in 3 days, in India alone. realme is now a Top 4 brand in India, a Top 5 in Indonesia and also a top 10 global brand.

The company currently operates in 20 countries in Europe and Asia.

www.realme.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1011172/Realme.jpg