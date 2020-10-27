Ratchaphruek Hospital Achieves GHA’s COVID-19 Certification of Conformance for Medical Travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ratchaphruek Hospital (https://rph.co.th/en/), a top destination for medical travelers to Thailand, is the second hospital in Thailand and the third hospital in the world to be awarded Global Healthcare Accreditation’s Certification of Conformance with COVID-19 Guidelines for Medical Travel Programs.

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services issued the free COVID-19 Guidelines earlier this year to assist organizations in the medical and health tourism industries seeking to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection for both domestic and international traveling patients and their companions. The guidelines are unique in that they focus on the entire care continuum, including interactions with the healthcare organization, hotel, and ground transportation.

­Dr. Teerawat Srinakarin, Ratchaphruek Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, currently and at least in the near future, there are varying degrees of concern about risk and safety for patients and their families to travel for medical purposes. I believe the GHA COVID-19 program is one of the most important tools for organizations to implement systematic action guidelines that help to mitigate patient /family pain points and build better experience and trust. On behalf of Ratchaphruek Hospital, I would like to acknowledge Dr. Somporn Kumphong, a GHA representative of Thailand, Karen H. Timmons, CEO and Bill Cook, Director of Business Development for GHA, who have supported us through all the process and have worked together with Ratchaphruek Hospital to help build patient confidence during these challenging moments.”

The Certification of Conformance for hospitals and ambulatory centers is a three-year certification with annual reviews, which signals to medical travelers, referrers, and other payers that the organization has implemented the recommendations in the guidelines as a proactive risk mitigation strategy to ensure patient safety and well-being during and post-COVID-19. Embedded within the Certification process is an online training for staff to familiarize themselves with the Guidelines and Certification process.

According to Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), “The COVID-19 Certification of Conformance helps increase patient trust in an organization by demonstrating that a medical travel program has implemented operational protocols, practices, and procedures that have undergone an external review and reflect international best practices designed to keep traveling patients safe. We congratulate Ratchaphruek Hospital on achieving GHA’s Certification of Conformance and for its strong focus on patient safety and patient experience.”

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) COVID-19 Program for Medical Travel Services Guidelines are free and the Certification of Conformance is a process that is accomplished virtually and usually within a three to six week period of time.

About GHA

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel services. GHA’s international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua’s International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

Visit: https:// globalhealthcareaccreditation. com/

About Ratchaphruek Hospital

Ratchaphruek Hospital is located at Khon Kean in the Northeast part of Thailand. The hospital was established in 1994 as a 50-bed private general hospital with a projection of a 200 bed “Healing Environment Hospital” in 2018. Our vision is to provide international standards and humanized health care. In this way, we visualize the patient as a patient, not as a customer and the doctor as a doctor, not just as a medical serviceman. All of the staff are ‘Care Givers’ who have the same purpose and alignment with the organization’s core value, “Happiness by Giving”.

Visit: https://rph.co.th/en