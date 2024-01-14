RAISI URGES ICJ TO MAKE RESPONSIBLE DECISION REGARDING GAZA

Speaking at the Al-Aqsa Flood and Awakening of Human Conscience conference on Sunday, held by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Palestinian cause evolved into the most prominent humanitarian issue today and remains a top priority within the collective consciousness of both people and governments. He added that "the Palestinian people have been resilient and steadfast against the Zionist occupation from the beginning," affirming that "the end of the Zionist entity is inevitable." Raisi highlighted the ineffectiveness of normalization and peace talks, such as "Camp David, Sharm El Sheikh, and Oslo." He emphasized that the underlying issue at hand is global hegemony, stating that hegemony cannot be relied upon due to its failure to uphold commitments. The Iranian President reaffirmed his country's dedication to "sustaining support for the people of Gaza and the resistance factions that have advanced their military capabilities, employin g sophisticated missiles and drones." Raisi emphasized that the Palestinian people with their determination and strong will, "have shifted their struggle from resistance with stones to resistance with missiles, relying on themselves," voicing his belief that "the sacrifices of the Palestinians have unveiled the hypocrisy and deceit in which the United States, Britain, and France are entangled." Faith in Palestinian people strengthened Resistance's resilience The Iranian president pointed out that the Zionist entity is backed by a hegemonic global system, stressing that "this entity is a field for global arrogance." He also emphasized that "the world today is well aware that the Palestinian struggle has exposed global hypocrisy and revealed the true face of the United States and some Western countries." There is a duty to preserve the awakening of human conscience, he said, and speak of the injustice the Palestinians are facing, "The United States represents the epitome of global evil and serves as the pri mary defender of the Zionist entity, which is responsible for the death of thousands of children." According to him, having faith in the Palestinian people and their capabilities is what has strengthened Palestinian resilience and resistance to this day, and "our duty is to support this resilience," yet "if the equations between Islamic countries and the Zionist entity were different, we would not have witnessed all these crimes today." NORMALIZERS MISTAKEN Raisi delved into the matter of normalization with "Israel," underscoring that those who pursued this path believed it would bolster security. Nevertheless, today the reality has unfolded, "validating our repeated warnings that normalization with the Zionist entity fails to ensure regional security". The Iranian President allocated responsibility for the injustice in Palestine to Islamic countries that normalized relations with the Zionist entity, emphasizing that "Zionist crimes don't only demonstrate injustice against the Palestinians but are also an assault on humanity." Regarding the lawsuit filed by South Africa with the International Court of Justiceagainst the genocide committed by "Israel" against Palestinians in Gaza, the Iranian President expressed hope that the International Court of Justice would make a responsible decision. Raisi pointed out that "all international forums, from the Arab League to the United Nations, have not fulfilled their responsibilities regarding what is happening in Gaza", expressing hope that they could carry out their duties away from American pressure. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon