Rainbow Milk is celebrating Arab heritage with major Land Cruiser competition

Two iconic Land Cruisers up for grabs
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 February 2020: Rainbow Milk, one of the region’s most loved brands, is celebrating the UAE’s camping culture by giving brand-new Toyota Land Cruisers to two lucky customers.
Until February 29, 2020, consumers can be in with a chance of winning one of the most iconic desert cars in history by purchasing a Rainbow Evaporated Milk 12-pack.
All you have to do is check the back and enter the contest. Winners will be able to hit the desert in style and enjoy some Rainbow-inspired karak under the stars.
The competition celebrates Rainbow’s long-term relationship with the Arab World and its residents, where it’s been contributing to karak moments since its launch in 1955, when it became one of the first multi-national brands in the region.
“Rainbow Milk has 65 years of heritage and legacy in the Arab World, and is synonymous with family time, desert camping, and enjoying karak with those closest to you. This is felt by citizens of the region, as well as the many residents from around the world that call it home,” said Sumeet Mathur, managing director, FrieslandCampina Middle East.
“This competition is an example of our ongoing commitment to the region and its customs — the Toyota Land Cruiser is every bit as iconic to desert life as Rainbow Milk-karak itself. It’s fitting that we can offer such an amazing gift to our valued customers and help create even more amazing moments.”
Once you’ve bought your Rainbow Milk 12-pack, you can submit the code on the back to www.rainbowmilkcontest.com, and come March 5, you might find yourself with the keys to the dune-bashing, desert-dwelling Land Cruiser.
If you’re not fortunate enough to be one of the lucky winners, at least you can still enjoy 27 essential vitamins and minerals from your fresh and delicious Rainbow Milk.
*Terms & Conditions apply.
About FrieslandCampina
FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies and has a cooperative tradition stretching back more than 140 years. FrieslandCampina commands and controls the entire milk production chain from milk to end product – from grass to glass. This guarantees the quality, safety and sustainability of the company’s products. FrieslandCampina Middle East operates across the Arabian Peninsula in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Kuwait. Our geographical scope also includes the Levant countries. We are among the first multinational dairy companies that entered the Middle East market. Our popular brand, Rainbow Milk, was launched in the region in an evaporated milk format. Since then, the rich and creamy taste of Rainbow Milk has been loved by the region’s consumers for generations.
