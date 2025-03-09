Raiding of Migrant Gathering Den Conducted by Sabratha Security Directorate

Sabratha: The Ministry of Interior announced that the Investigation and Arrest Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sabratha Security Directorate successfully raided a house used for gathering migrants by individuals involved in human trafficking.

According to Libyan News Agency, the operation was carried out following the collection of information and thorough investigations. The authorities arrested individuals of different nationalities found inside the premises, and all necessary legal measures have been implemented.

