Quantexa Unleashes Wave of Next-Gen AI Decision Intelligence at QuanCon25

LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a series of innovative updates and launches across its platform at QuanCon25, its annual customer and partner ecosystem event. Hosted in London at Tobacco Dock, Quantexa highlighted its continued commitment to helping its customers get their data AI-ready, break down organizational silos, and transform decision-making in the era of AI.

A New Era of Decision Intelligence

At the heart of Quantexa’s innovations is its Decision Intelligence Platform, where its Contextual Fabric, is helping customers:

Unify fragmented data using industry-leading entity resolution and graph technology.

using industry-leading entity resolution and graph technology. Enrich data with critical contextual insights to build a real-world representation of how data connections and relationships are impacting an organization.

to build a real-world representation of how data connections and relationships are impacting an organization. Empower their organizations to run contextual analytics that strengthen Gen AI efforts to drive smarter, more transformative decision-making at all levels of the enterprise.

Dan Higgins, Quantexa’s Chief Product Officer, also announced new Decision Intelligence platform capabilities, including:

Advanced Language Parsers: Now supporting non-Latin scripts such as Japanese—with Chinese and Arabic capabilities on the horizon—enabling organizations to process multilingual data with ease.

Now supporting non-Latin scripts such as Japanese—with Chinese and Arabic capabilities on the horizon—enabling organizations to process multilingual data with ease. Scalable Knowledge Graphs: Capable of connecting over one billion nodes, these graphs provide deep insights into hidden risks and growth opportunities.

Capable of connecting over one billion nodes, these graphs provide deep insights into hidden risks and growth opportunities. Real-Time Entity Streaming: Delivering up-to-date insights for fraud detection, know-your-customer (KYC), and master data management (MDM) through ultra-high volume data streaming.

Delivering up-to-date insights for fraud detection, know-your-customer (KYC), and master data management (MDM) through ultra-high volume data streaming. Enhanced User Experiences: A revamped search and localization interface that ensures users can interact with the platform in their native language, thereby reducing onboarding times and driving engagement.

Higgins also gave a sneak peek into significant platform innovations coming in 2025, which include:

More Support for Unstructured & Expanded Data Formats

New Natural Language Processing (NLP) pipeline to manage and analyze unstructured data at scale and in multiple languages.

to manage and analyze unstructured data at scale and in multiple languages. Contextual insights extracted from internal documents , which incorporate unstructured data from intelligence reports, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and news content.

, which incorporate unstructured data from intelligence reports, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and news content. The ability to leverage distillation and fine-tuning to deliver hyperscale LLM performance at the efficiency of small local models.

New Workflow and Case Management Capabilities

A new end-to-end workflow builder to enhance decisioning processes with consistency, traceability, and collaboration.

to enhance decisioning processes with consistency, traceability, and collaboration. The ability to streamline processes for use cases such as data stewardship, escalation decisions, suspicious activity report (SAR) filing, and claims processing.

for use cases such as data stewardship, escalation decisions, suspicious activity report (SAR) filing, and claims processing. Designed for highly regulated environments with improved alerting and reporting capabilities.

Revolutionizing Data Management

Evolving from traditional methods to a modern, contextual fabric that provides trusted, current, and universally accessible data.

to a modern, contextual fabric that provides trusted, current, and universally accessible data. AI-powered quality assessment and automated root cause analysis for critical source data.

Delivering Tangible Business Impact

To understand its return-on-investment (ROI), Quantexa commissioned a Total Economic Impact study with leading industry analyst house Forrester and a diverse portfolio of customers spanning banking, insurance, telecommunications, and the public sector. The study found that Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform has delivered measurable benefits per use case, including:

Nearly $8 million in data management efficiency savings.

in data management efficiency savings. Approximately $15 million in operational efficiencies.

in operational efficiencies. Over $19 million in risk reduction and compliance savings.

Quantexa Founder & CEO, Vishal Marria said: “These results demonstrate that when your data is trusted and contextual, it drives better decision-making and significant bottom-line impact in the era of AI.”

Breaking New Ground with AI and Cloud Solutions

Two major announcements further cemented Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence leadership:

Q Assist: A context-aware generative AI solution suite designed to democratize access to trusted data, augment decision-making, and provide real-time insights to front-line teams will be available for Early Access in April 2025.

A context-aware generative AI solution suite designed to democratize access to trusted data, augment decision-making, and provide real-time insights to front-line teams will be available for in April 2025. Quantexa Cloud: A comprehensive suite of native SaaS industry solutions, launching with Quantexa Cloud AML on Microsoft Azure , is available for Customer Preview . This innovative solution, developed in close collaboration with community and mid-size banks in the US, streamlines and modernizes anti-money laundering workflows for faster time to value and strengthened compliance.

A comprehensive suite of native SaaS industry solutions, launching with , is available for . This innovative solution, developed in close collaboration with community and mid-size banks in the US, streamlines and modernizes anti-money laundering workflows for faster time to value and strengthened compliance. Jamie Hutton, Quantexa’s Chief Technology Officer, highlighted live demonstrations illustrating how these solutions are revolutionizing financial crime detection and operational intelligence by connecting disparate data sources into actionable insights.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

Quantexa also highlighted its growing partnership with Microsoft, a collaboration that has delivered transformative industry solutions on the Azure Marketplace. Key initiatives include:

The public and private preview launch of Quantexa Unify Workload for Microsoft Fabric , empowering organizations to enhance data quality and eliminate silos in a unified, scalable platform.

, empowering organizations to enhance data quality and eliminate silos in a unified, scalable platform. Success stories from marquee customers including HSBC, Novobanco, and RSA, who are leveraging Microsoft and Quantexa technology to accelerate their data and AI transformation journeys.

Looking Ahead: The Launch of Q Labs

Quantexa detailed the official launch of Q Labs, a dedicated hub to accelerate groundbreaking ideas and provide a path from concept to commercialization including exploring emerging technologies, accelerating product innovation, and solving complex customer challenges.

Q Labs is currently developing several exciting projects, including:

Simulation Lab : Helping businesses model real-world scenarios before making critical decisions.

: Helping businesses model real-world scenarios before making critical decisions. Supply Chain Intelligence: Leveraging AI to create smarter, more resilient supply chains.

Parsa Ghaffari, Head of Product Innovation, said: “Working hand-in-hand with our engineering and GTM organizations, we turn breakthrough ideas into real-world impact —propelling our customers and partners to their next bold step faster than ever before.”

Recognizing Our Partners

The company also took a moment to honor its key strategic partners. The event featured the presentation of the Innovation Partner of the Year Award to Accenture, whose visionary approach has powered groundbreaking generative AI solutions, and the Growth Partner of the Year Award to KPMG, whose collaborative efforts have significantly expanded Quantexa’s global footprint. Quantexa were thrilled to be joined by their sponsoring partners at this year’s QuanCon25 – PWC, Microsoft, Databricks, Moody’s and Dun & Bradstreet.

To watch QuanCon25 on-demand, please visit https://www.quancon.com/.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

