Qantas and Accor Unveil Strategic Partnership to Give Customers Greater Rewards

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Qantas and Accor have announced a close collaboration to launch a deeper partnership that will see mutual members of their loyalty programs be rewarded at every stage of their travel journey. Scheduled to launch mid-2021, it will be the first partnership of its kind between an airline and hospitality group in the Asia Pacific region.

This new partnership will give eligible members of both programs the opportunity to boost their rewards by simultaneously earning both Qantas Points and ALL – Accor Live Limitless Reward Points on Accor hotel bookings and Qantas Points and ALL – Accor Live Limitless Reward Points on Qantas flight bookings.

Members will also enjoy more opportunities to redeem points as well as a suite of exclusive benefits for top-tier members.

The partnership will apply for hotel stays across the Asia Pacific region and across Qantas’ domestic and international flights.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said Qantas Frequent Flyer is always looking for new and innovative ways to reward and recognise its members.

“From next year, eligible members of Qantas’ and Accor’s loyalty programs will earn twice when they fly or stay with the two brands. This is an entirely new way to recognise the loyalty of our frequent flyers which we know will be very popular,” Ms Wirth said.

“Although our members haven’t been flying much lately due to border closures, we know there is huge pent up demand, and we’ve been looking at how we provide even more value when their travel resumes whether that’s for business or leisure.

Accor SVP Loyalty and Partnerships Mehdi Hemici said the partnership between Qantas and Accor has been enhanced to deliver and exceed on the ALL – Accor Live Limitless promise to our members.

“It brings together two formidable players in tourism and elevates our loyalty programs in new innovative ways. Our relationship with Qantas will help strengthen ALL – Accor Live Limitless, bringing to life our “augmented hospitality” strategy. This major partnership will contribute to our shared goal of helping getting members travelling again and being rewarded for it,” Mr Hemici said.

Members of each loyalty program will receive further information on the full details of the new partnership early next year.

Qantas Frequent Flyers can already convert their ALL – Accor Live Limitless Reward points to Qantas Points at the rate of one ALL – Accor Live Limitless Reward Point per one Qantas Point.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries, including 340 hotels, apartments and resorts in Australia. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 300,000 team members worldwide. Over 65 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ALL – Accor Live Limitless

ALL – Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion, enhancing the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor’s ecosystem. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its most engaged customers while enabling them to work, live and play far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. Thanks to this rich value proposition, Accor is bringing its Augmented Hospitality strategy to life with new digital platforms, iconic partnerships (Credit Cards, Mobility, Airlines, Entertainment with AEG, IMG, Paris Saint-Germain) and global roll-out plan for all its guests and 65 million of loyalty members

Accor brands include: SO/, Sofitel, MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Mantra, Novotel, Mercure, Tribe, BreakFree, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis Budget.