Breaking news
- ticket title
- Putin to take part in Berlin conference on Libya on January 19
- Libya strongman Haftar in Greece for talks ahead of Berlin peace conference
- Six months following the enforced disappearance of Siham Sergewa, UNSMIL calls for her immediate release
- Libya: Tens of thousands of children at risk amidst violence and chaos of unrelenting conflict
- UNHCR Update Libya (17 January 2020)
Putin to take part in Berlin conference on Libya on January 19January 17, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Berlin to take part in the international conference on Libyan regulation on January 19, the Kremlin press service informed.
"An exchange of opinions on Libyan crisis regulation is planned, namely regarding the soonest establishment of a ceasefire, the reconciliation of the warring sides and the launch of an expansive political dialogue under the auspices of the UN," the message informs.
The key agreements will be reflected in the final document signed at the conference, the Kremlin added.
The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin.
Source: National News Agency