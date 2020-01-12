Putin And Merkel: Berlin Conference On Libya Is Of Paramount Importance

Moscow-Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the international community should reach a ceasefire in Libya and seek to resume the political process there. In a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said he told Merkel about the agreement he reached with his Turkish Counterpart Recep Tayyep Erdogan about the ceasefire. Putin said the Berlin initiative was important, and for it to yield the desired fruits, all parties concerned with the crisis must be invited, and the decisions to be issued by the conference should be identical with the parties to the conflict, and UN Envoy to Libya should play a role in this. Germany is expected to host a meeting on Libya designed to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the country.

Source: Libya News Agency