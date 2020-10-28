PT Expo China 2020 Was Held on October 14-16 in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was held at the China National Convention Center on October 14-16. As the first offline event organized by the information and communications technology (ICT) industry under the normalized for epidemic prevention and control, it presented the most anticipated ICT industry gathering in the second half of the year to the audience while ensuring strict implementation of the pandemic prevention policies, and established a benchmark for the exhibition industry.

The theme of this year’s PT Expo China was “ConneXion Shapes the Future“, and “5G + Industry Applications“ became the main attraction of the event. China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Tower, CBN, CICT, Potevio, China General Technology, China Satcom, Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson, Hengtong, YOFC, Etern, SDG, Inspur and other well-known Chinese and foreign companies showcased the latest 5G application results and implementation plans in various vertical segments, demonstrated the digital scenarios of 5G applications in various vertical industries, and delivered outstanding answers on “how to use 5G” and “how to use it well” based on their experience since the commercial launch of 5G a year ago.

Nearly 50 concurrent activities including ICT China High Level Forum and IMT-2020 (5G) Summit took place this year, covering such buzzy fields as digital economy, 5G, AI, Industrial Internet, IoT, data center, satellite communications, fintech, Internet of Vehicles, UHD videos, smart factories, smart education, smart energy, cloud gaming, network security, quantum computing and emergency communications. The results of such awards as the 3rd “Blooming Cup” 5G Application Competition and the ICT China Annual Awards were also announced.

Although the offline event has ended, PT Online, the online platform of PT Expo will continue until October 30, bringing a 24/7 cloud-based viewing experience. The public can visit PT Online through Online.ptexpo.com.cn or through the menu of the PT Expo’s official WeChat public account PTEXPO to continue exploring the dazzling tech world empowered by 5G.

With an exhibition space of approximately 30,000 square meters and more than 300 well-known Chinese and foreign companies participating, the event attracted more than 70 local government delegations and more than 100 enterprises and institutions. More than 800 speakers shared their unique thinking in nearly 50 forum sessions. Throughout the event, a total of 3,068 Chinese and foreign media provided coverage to share with the world the remarkable achievements made by China’s ICT in the past year since the commercial launch of 5G. PT Expo China 2021 will be held from September 27 to 29, 2021. With the infinite possibilities of the future empowered by 5G, we look forward to what PT Expo China 2021 will show us.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1320940/PT_EXPO_CHINA_ 2020.jpg