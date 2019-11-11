PSAV® ACQUIRES eclipse

Dubai company’s live event production expertise supports PSAV’s growing capabilities

Schiller Park, Ill., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, is pleased to announce the acquisition of eclipse, a leading audiovisual and live event production and venue company in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). eclipse is well known in the GCC as a leader in project management, equipment rental, and technical services. The transaction allows PSAV to continue building upon its purpose of Connecting and Inspiring People by expanding the breadth of its capabilities throughout the GCC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

eclipse was founded in 2003 by Mark Brown, a renowned leader in the events industry. He worked with everyone from the British Royal family to celebrities like Prince and Lady Gaga. He also worked on events as large as the MTV Music Awards, the opening of the Palm, and FIFA World Congress.

The company, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSAV, will continue to operate under the well-known and highly respected eclipse brand name. eclipse CEO Simon Ransom and his senior team will remain in place and continue to execute on their growth plans, now in partnership with PSAV. Ransom will assume leadership of PSAV UAE operations, and work with Nik Rudge, PSAV’s Managing Director, International, and his team.

“eclipse is an exciting addition to the PSAV group of companies due to its extensive in-house venues and event production expertise, and strong alignment to our purpose and mission,” said Nik Rudge, Managing Director, International for PSAV. “I am delighted about what this means for PSAV, and more importantly our customers, as we continue to focus on more ways to create amazing event experiences in locations throughout the GCC.”

“We are certainly familiar with PSAV and its long-standing history as a leader in the event experience industry across the globe,” said Ransom. “The entire eclipse family is eager to be joining forces with PSAV and establishing more impactful ways of serving our collective customer base.”

About eclipse

eclipse is a key leader in the regional event industry, with a well-earned reputation for creativity, commitment to health and safety and client satisfaction. Specializing in project management, equipment rental and technical services, eclipse supports live events such as conferences, product launches, major concerts, exhibitions, special events, awards ceremonies and large public festivals. eclipse has more than 150 colleagues across the GCC and is headquartered in Dubai. For more information, visit www.eclipsegroup.ae.

About PSAV ®

The PSAV family of companies serves as a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of approximately 14,000 professionals across 2,100 on-site venue locations and more than 50 regional warehouses. The company operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. It is the trusted partner and exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.

Bob Niersbach PSAV 847.385.3619 rniersbach@psav.com