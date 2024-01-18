Price LeBlanc Automotive Acquires Courvelle Toyota, Strengthening Automotive Excellence in Acadiana

OPELOUSAS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Price LeBlanc Automotive, a recognized leader in the automotive industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Courvelle Toyota, a longstanding pillar of automotive excellence in Happy Town USA, Opelousas. This strategic move brings together two esteemed entities, fortifying Price LeBlanc Automotive's commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering community engagement throughout Acadiana.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courvelle Toyota into the Price LeBlanc Automotive family. This acquisition aligns with our commitment to providing the best in automotive services to the Acadiana community," says Brent Leblanc at Price LeBlanc Automotive. "Our goal is to seamlessly integrate Courvelle Toyota's legacy into our own, creating an even stronger foundation for delivering world class service to our valued customers."

Customers can expect to shop an endless selection of new and used vehicles, along with a continued commitment to exceptional service. Price LeBlanc Automotive is known for its dedication to customer satisfaction, and the best buying experience possible.

About Price LeBlanc Automotive

Price LeBlanc Automotive is a leading automotive dealership committed to providing exceptional service, quality vehicles, and active community engagement. The acquisition of Courvelle Toyota strengthens its position as a trusted automotive partner in Acadiana.

