Preventing the infiltration of (33) foreigners across the Iraqi border

Jul 22, 2024


The Border Forces arrested (33) foreign infiltrators who tried to cross the border illegally in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The Border Command stated, in a statement, that: “Within the tasks of the Border Forces Command in confronting cases of infiltration and smuggling, the detachments of the Second Regiment of the Third Border Brigade within the First Region Border Command arrested (27) foreign infiltrators who tried to cross the border illegally within the administrative borders of Sulaymaniyah Governorate.”

It added: “A joint detachment from the Second Regiment of the Twenty-First Border Brigade and the brigade’s commando company arrested (6) infiltrators who tried to cross the border.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

