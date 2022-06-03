President Parliament: City of Sirte was subjected to massive destruction￼

Sirte- President of the House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh, demanded the Prime Minister-designate from Parliament, Fathi Bashagha, that his government attach special importance to the city of Sirte, as a city that has been subjected to a huge and large scale of destruction during the past years.

This came in a speech this evening, Monday, upon his arrival at Al-Qardabiya Civil Airport in the city of Sirte, which will witness tomorrow a meeting to discuss the draft law on the state’s budget for 2022.

Presented by the government mandated by the House of Representatives. He also called for the importance of supporting the Libyan government mandated by the House of Representatives so that it can perform its duties in the city of Sirte, according to him. “Saleh” also thanked the Mayor of Sirte, Mukhtar Al-Madani, and the members of the House of Representatives from the city Zayed Hadiya and Hassan Al-Zarqa for their follow-up and their interest in transferring the image and the suffering of the people of Sirte and their keenness to organize the procedures for holding the meeting of the House of Representatives tomorrow, Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Council’s office in the city of Sirte.

Source: Libyan News Agency