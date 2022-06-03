President of the Presidential Council participates in international climate conference hosted by the capital of Sweden “Stockholm”￼

Stockholm -President of Presidential Council participates in International Climate Conference “Stockholm +50″, hosted by the Swedish capital, in the presence of King Carl XVI, King of Sweden, President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of kings, presidents and leaders of the world.

On the sidelines of the conference, the President of the Presidential Council, the first Libyan head of state to visit the Kingdom of Sweden, will hold a number of bilateral meetings with a number of leaders, heads of state and government participating in the conference.

Source: Libyan News Agency