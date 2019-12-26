President of Presidency Council Inspects Hospitals in the Capital

Tripoli-President of Presidency Council of Government of National Accord Fayez Al Serraj on Wednesday inspected a number of hospitals in the capital to get firsthand account of their needs and the problems they faced. According to the Council's Communication Office Al Serraj toured the Burns Hospital, Tripoli Central Hospital, Maternity Hospital and the Pediatric Hospital where he launched new wards. He stressed the need for attention to be paid to healthcare institutions and facilities, which he said were a Government priority.

Source: Libya News Agency