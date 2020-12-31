President Of HNEC Briefs Head Of Information Corporation On Steps Taken By The Commission In Anticipation Of Next Year’s Elections

Tripoli- The President of the High National Election Commission Imad Al Sayeh met the Head of the Libyan Information Corporation Mohamed Beiyou with whom he discussed implementation of the provisions of the memo of understanding signed by the two sides through continuous meetings of the joint technical committees. The meeting was attended by heads of departments in the HNEC and the Libyan Information Corporation. Al Sayeh underlined the importance of the memo signed with the Corporation, which enables the Commission to transmit its activities and statements through an official reliable information medium, to the general public as it gets itself ready for the key elections, anticipated on Dec. 24, 2021. On his part the Head of the Libyan Information Corporation expressed his appreciation of the effort being taken by the Commission in preparing for the long-awaited big electoral event. The national information, official and private will be in time to cover the elections professionally, Beiyou said. He expressed hope that the elections would serve as an opportunity for the information sector to unite and act in concert to serve the cause of homeland and democracy and the new prosperous Libyan state.

Source: Libya News Agency