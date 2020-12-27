Breaking news
- President Of High Council Of State Discuss Security Situation With Commander Of Western Military Region.
- Spokesman For House Of Representatives Visits Lana.
- GNA Minister Of Interior Holds High-Level Security Meeting With Egyptian Delegation Visiting Tripoli.
- Russian And Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Libyan Crisis.
- 3 Peacekeepers Killed in Central African Republic Ahead of Election
President Of High Council Of State Discuss Security Situation With Commander Of Western Military Region.December 27, 2020
Tripoli, 27 December 2020(Lana) President of High Council of State Khalid Al Mishri discussed with the Commander of the Western Military Region the military and security situation. According to the HCS Communication Office, the two sides discussed at the meeting held on Sunday the outcome of the 5+5 meeting and it can be pushed to best serve the national interests. =Lana=
Source: Libyan News Agency
