President Of HCS Welcomes Agreement Between Doha And Riyadh

January 6, 2021   

Tripoli-The President of the High Council of State Khalid Al Meshri has welcomed restoration of relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia , expressing hope that the outcome of the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit would lead to further stability in the region. ‘We congratulate our brothers in Qatar and Saudi Arabia on re-opening the skies and restoring of relations thanks to efforts by the State of Kuwait.. an important development towards a comprehensive reconciliation, Al Meshri wrote on Facebook last night. On Monday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Naser Al Sabah announced that Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to a proposal by the Emir of Kuwait to re-open air, Sea and land borders between the two countries, in a step aims to overcome a crisis ongoing since 2017.

Source: Libya News Agency

