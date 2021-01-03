Presidency Council Links Its Decree On Foreign Currency Sale With Fees With Enforcement Of Central Bank Decision Amending The Rate Of Exchange

Tripoli- The Presidency Council has decided to suspended for three renewable months, its previous decree on foreign currency sale with fees, as well as other related decrees. The Presidency Council linked the enforcement of its decree as of the date of implementation of the decision of the board of the Central Bank, No 1/2020 amending the rate of exchange of the Libyan Dinar. The board of directors issued in its latest meeting a decision amending and unifying the rate of exchange of the Libyan dinar, so that the rate of exchange of all government, commercial and personal transactions be fixed at 4.48 LD for 1 USD.

Source: Libya News Agency