Premier Arnous inspects rehabilitation works at Deir Ali power plant

With the aim of increasing the efficiency and profitability of the existing power plants operating on fuel and gas, and with great government support, the rehabilitation work of the first section of Deir Ali power plant is ongoing.

The first section of the plant consists of two gas turbines and a steam turbine that operates as a combined circuit with a contracted capacity of up to 700 megawatts.

During an inspection tour conducted by Prime Minister, Eng. Hussein Arnous, accompanied by Minister of Electricity, Eng. Ghassan al-Zamil, on Sunday evening, they were briefed on the maintenance and rehabilitation work that is taking place at Deir Ali power plant, the stages it has reached and the percentage of completion.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of rehabilitating and maintaining Deir Ali power plant, because of its great importance in supplying the electrical network, contributing to improving the electricity situation, securing energy demand, and providing part of the citizens’ needs.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency