Practically acquires Fedena school ERP, becomes world’s first company with a comprehensive EdTech product suite

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Practically , India’s first experiential learning app for students of classes 6th to 12th, has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd), world’s most widely used ERP. Practically is now the world’s first EdTech company offering a comprehensive end-to-end product suite for schools. The integrated product will now offer experiential learning content, innovative teaching features, to school management tools.

Practically (Lnkdn), recognized as a ‘Minicorn’ by Tracxn, has carved a niche for itself in the immersive learning space using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Fedena’s wide range of features include cloud-based technology solutions for easy administrative and resource planning, examination management, identity card generation, platform for parent-teacher collaboration, timetables to name a few. Through its open-source project, Fedena’s products are used extensively in 40,000 institutions, by 20 million users in 20 different languages spread across 180+ countries with India, Middle East, Africa and SouthEast Asia being major regions.

Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, Practically, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Practically has become the world’s first most comprehensive edtech product suite. This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena’s existing network of schools.”

“Practically has meticulously built a strong presence in the school education space in India and the Middle East, gradually expanding to other territories as well. By being part of Practically product and team, Fedena’s own offering will see greater adoption, more stickiness and deeper reach,” said, Neelakantha Karinje, CEO of Fedena (Foradian Technologies).

Practically was founded in 2018 by Mr. Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, and Mr. Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO. Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality, Simulations, 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience focused on STEM. We launched the industry first AI led #ScanAnything feature. Practically offers Live classes, Coding ++, 24×7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution with subject experts. 1,500,000 students, 350+ schools, 18,000 teachers across India & the Middle East are benefitting from Practically. We have been awarded as the Best Edtech start up of the year at Start Up Awards 2021 and was adjudged as the winner at TieCon2021

