Pope Tawadros: Egyptians trust President El-Sisi

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese congratulated President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the confidence of the people who re-elected him to continue to advance development and prosperity in Egypt. In his homily, the Pope thanked President Sisi for his visit to the Nativity of Christ Cathedral in the New Administrative Capital to offer his greetings on Christmas. President El-Sisi's presence to congratulate all Egyptians on the New Year and Christmas brought joy to everyone, he added. In a speech on behalf of the Pope during the Christmas Mass, Bishop Angelos, General Bishop of the Churches of the Northern Shubra Sector, thanked state officials, Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed El Tayeb, as well as ministers, governors, statesmen and ambassadors for their Christmas greetings. Source: State Information Service Egypt