PM inspects project of building sports medicine hospital in Suez

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and his accompanying delegation inspected, during his visit to Suez governorate, a project of building a sports medicine hospital in Suez neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Department of Youth and Sports in Suez Mohamed Saad said that the project includes implementing a two-story hospital on a total area of 2,500 meters, including a big garden, car parking and spaces that allow the entrance of ambulances to quickly receive any cases.

The hospital will include a physiotherapy department, laboratory, clinics for the different specializations, rooms for CTA, ultrasound and intensive care in addition to rooms for the staying of doctors and nurses.

Source: State Information Service Egypt