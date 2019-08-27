“Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical” World Tour Announces Additional Tour Dates in Asia and the Middle East

“Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical” world tour to continue at Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Manila

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — SmartStudy, a leading global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong, today announced to add new destinations to its “Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical” world tour.

Inspired by Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark”, the show will bring fans on an adventurous journey to the far far Ocean Land with Pinkfong and Hogi, who are helping Daddy Shark to find the missing Baby Shark. This live musical experience will be full of singing and dancing along Pinkfong’s best songs including “Baby Shark”, with exciting digital interactive performances.

After making its first debut in Seoul, the “Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical” kicked off its global tour in 2018, building a proven track record in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau selling 80,000 tickets. The world tour will now be visiting Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Manila in the second half of 2019.

Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical Tour Dates

Sept. 26-Sept. 28: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates @ Manarat Al Saadiyat

Oct. 18-Oct. 20: Yogyakarta, Indonesia @ JEC

Oct. 25-Oct. 27: Surabaya, Indonesia @ Tunjungan Plaza

Nov. 1-Nov. 3: Jakarta, Indonesia @ GBK Basket Hall A

Dec. 21-Dec. 22: Manila, Philippines @ Solaire Theatre

“We are really excited to bring this fun experience to the live stage,” said Min Seok Kim, CEO of SmartStudy. “In addition to bringing the original live musical on this tour, we are also working with top partners from Europe and Latin America to bring live musical shows around the globe.”

About SmartStudy

SmartStudy is a global entertainment company moving beyond the limits of platforms to create original content across children’s education, games and animation. Through Pinkfong, the company produces modern-day songs and stories to provide stimulating, fun, learning experiences to children.

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong is a leading global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids’ content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 4,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children’s content, accessible across digital platforms including the App Store, Google Play, YouTube.

For more information, please visit the Pinkfong website, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Seunghyun Kevin Yoon

noodle@pinkfong.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/963999/SmartStudy_ Pinkfong_Baby_Shark.jpg