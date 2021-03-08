Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia –Charles Monat Associates(CMA) marks 50thanniversary announcing partnership withglobal charity Save the Children

5-year partnership will improve millions of livesthrough significant investments in healthcare, sanitation, clean water and other basic amenities

CMAand Save the Children will combine knowledge, expertise and resources to combat global health crisis starting in Indonesia, China and Bangladesh

Hong Kong – Media OutReach – 8 March 2021– Charles Monat Associates (CMA), a global pioneer inproviding wealth planning and life insurancesolutions, today marked its 50th anniversary with the announcement of a philanthropic partnership with Save the Children, a leading humanitarian organization that champions the rights and interests of children worldwide, to end childhood pneumonia.

Established in 1971, CMA has become an industry leader preserving the wealth of more than 8,000 clients from 50 countries, and placed more than US$40 billion worth of solutions during this 50-year tenure. Inspired by the central tenant of its business – legacy planning – CMAhas launched its philanthropic mission to create lasting, systemic change for generations to come. As part of this mission, CMAwill work with Save the Children over the next five years toimprove the lives of millions of children through significant investments in healthcare, sanitation, clean water, and other basic amenities.

Speaking on this landmark occasion, Yves Guélat, Group CEO of CMA, said: “For 50 years, Charles Monat Associates has been a trailblazer and trusted advisor in the wealth planning industry – a quiet achiever. But leaving a legacy is more than just wealth; it is the values you inspire in others to create meaningful change that can be passed down from generation to generation. This partnership is a significant milestonethat is fuelled by a desire to elevate society and ensure its continuity. It is our commitment to drive true transformation and long-lasting change as we move forward with our 50-year legacy, which is why we’re delighted to be working with Save the Children.”

Pneumonia is the number 1 infectious cause of preventable child deaths, claiming the lives of more than 800,000 children a year. Based on shared values and a belief that every child deserves a future, CMA and Save the Children will combine their knowledge, expertise and resources to combat this global health crisis, starting in Indonesia, China and Bangladesh.The partnership aims to reach out to at least 1.5million children below the age of five through extending the accessibility of healthcare, enhancing living conditions and increasing the number of trained medical personnel.

Charles Monat, Chairman and Founder of CMA,said: “I started the company in a small shared office in Hong Kong with a handful of clients. Now we are a global leader in providing life insurance services to some of the world’s wealthiest. Reflecting on this major milestone, we have proved our mettle and continued our success during some of the most historical and challenging events of our time.

“As we build on our legacy, we have a responsibility to give back to our communities and establish a more humane society for the next generation. Our journey with Save the Children has just begun, but together we plan to touch as many lives as possible and tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

Perry Yeatman, Head of Corporate at Save the Children U.S., said:“We are incredibly grateful that Charles Monat Associates is supporting Save the Children’s commitment to end childhood pneumonia, which kills a child every 39 seconds globally. Our projects spanning across Indonesia, China and Bangladesh will help save lives, preventing and treating pneumonia in children who live in underserved communities – because every child deserves a healthy start in life.”

CMA operates across Asia with a strong presence in Mainland China and operations in the Middle East, Europe and North America.CMA has an agile team of on-the-ground experts who understand the nuances of each market.Over the next 20 years there will be a seismic transition of wealth between generations, with many being chronically underinsured. This has the potential to create significant problems for portfolio valuation and taxation if not addressed and planned for early. With five decades of experience and expertise, CMA has a deep understanding of what lies ahead and how best to help its clients navigate this increasingly complex landscape.

About Charles Monat Associates

Charles Monat Associates (CMA) is a leading global insurance broker with more than 200 professionals operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Switzerland, Miami, Kuala Lumpur, and Liechtenstein. Founded in 1971 by Charles S. Monat, the company has established a reputation as Asia’s most trusted premier consultancy. With 50 years of experience, CMA delivers world class expertise in liquidity planning and wealth transfer for Ultra-High-Net-Worth and High-Net-Worth individuals, families and businesses. For more information, visit www.monat.com.

