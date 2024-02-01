Phil Anderson, Founder of Highlander Silver, Passes Away

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (the "Company" or "Highlander Silver") today issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Phil Anderson, founder and former interim CEO of Highlander Silver, passed away on January 28th."

The entire Highlander Silver team mourn Phil's loss. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Phil's family.

Phil played an instrumental role in the development of Highlander Silver, having founded CAPPEX in 2017, which was taken public as Highlander Silver in 2021. He subsequently identified the La Estrella project, was interim CEO of Highlander Silver, and served on the Board of Directors until he stepped down in September 2023.

Phil was an accomplished geologist who always brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy to Highlander Silver. He will be greatly missed by the team and the geological community as a whole.

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver Corp., backed by the Augusta Group and members of the Lundin Family, is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of exceptional silver-gold-polymetallic projects in the Central Andes, leveraging the team's significant technical and operational experience in Peru and South America more widely. Currently the Company is developing the La Estrella project in central Peru. Highlander Silver entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the San Luis project from SSR on November 30th, 2023. Closing of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Closing is currently expected to occur in Q1 2024.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol HSLV and additional information about Highlander Silver and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at (www.sedarplus.ca) and its website at www.highlandersilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

David Fincham

Chief Executive Officer

Highlander Silver Corp.

(604) 283 7630

info@highlandersilver.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, information or statements with respect to the future exploration plans of the Company, permitting and timing of future exploration. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, , changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, , accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Highlander Silver Corp.