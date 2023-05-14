Peskov: Ukraine is a state sponsor of terrorism

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed that the Kiev regime has turned Ukraine into a state sponsor of terrorism, and organized the killings of Russian citizens.

Ukraine has already become a state sponsor of terrorism, whose regime is clearly behind the killings, and it is not only sponsoring these killings, but it is the organizer, the inspire and the executor, TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying in a comment on the statement of the head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence Kirill Budanov about Kiev’s readiness to kill Russians around the world.

Peskov called for condemning Budanov’s statements, saying “these words are unprecedented in their essence and must be condemned.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency