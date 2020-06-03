Pepperstone Opens Dubai Office

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone has announced the opening of its DFSA entity in Dubai, strengthening the broker’s fintech offering globally in its 10th year of operation.

Find out more about Pepperstone’s range of instruments and markets available to traders in the Middle East at https://pepperstone.com/en-ae/

“We’re entering the Middle East market with a truly exceptional offering, providing local investors with cost-effective and technology-driven solutions to master the trade,” said Tarik Chebib, Head of Middle East. “We have a particularly experienced team here in Dubai and are united with the group’s genuine commitment to helping our clients on their trading journeys.”

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of Pepperstone and we are excited to celebrate it with the opening of our new office in the DIFC.“

As one of the largest MetaTrader brokers in the world, Pepperstone’s vision is a world of digitally-enabled trading for traders to embrace the challenge and opportunity of global markets.

Pepperstone was first established in 2010 in Australia, where it has received multiple awards from the notable Investment Trends for customer service, spreads and support. In 2019, Pepperstone was rated number one for overall client satisfaction and platform features.

Disruptive and agile, the financial technology company has more than doubled in size over the past two years as well as expanded and tailored its product offering into hundreds of new markets.

The global expansion to DIFC ensures Pepperstone is well-positioned to offer more traders in the Middle East an unparalleled trading experience along with access to more of the world’s markets at the best possible price.

“Thanks to our presence in Dubai, Pepperstone can establish even closer ties with our clients in the Middle East. Dubai is a significant global financial hub and we look forward to bringing our expertise and technology to the local investors,” said Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone.

“The launch of our new office is a significant growth opportunity and we’re excited about Pepperstone’s future in the region.”

