Pashagha Meets Committee Assigned With Integrating Fighters In Presence Of Commanders

Pashagha Meets Committee Assigned With Integrating Fighters In Presence Of CommandersDecember 31, 2020
Tripoli-GNA Foreign Minister Fathi Pashagha on Thursday met members of the committee assigned with integrating fighters affiliated with the security apparatus in so called ‘Interior Ministry Back up Force’. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Committee Brigadier Abdul Naser Ltayef and members of the committee including commanders of the axes in the Western, Central, Eastern and Southern regions. The outcome of the Committee work including mechanisms for integrating the fighters into the official security apparatus were discussed at the meeting.
Source: Libya News Agency
