Pall Corporation Announces Formation of Pall Arabia, a New Joint Venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, and Tanajib, [Al-Khobar], a prominent petroleum services company throughout the Gulf Coast, today announced at the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2020 in Dhahran, the formation of a joint venture named Pall Arabia to support the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This strategic alliance is the culmination of many years of investment. The partnership between Pall and Tanajib, already a distributor of Pall products and services, brings together resources, technologies, experience, expertise and commercial presence to further support growth in Saudi Arabia. Established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the vison of the joint venture is to establish Pall Arabia, based in Dhahran, as Pall’s global Center of Excellence for the oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

“Saudi Vision 2030 aligns with our strategy,” commented Sary Diab, Managing Director, Middle East at Pall. “Our 12-year investment in local assets and resources has made it possible for Pall Arabia to operate locally – we are well positioned to achieve our strategic goals.”

Pall’s presence in Saudi Arabia expanded from sales representation to a significant project management and engineering presence with a large fleet of Pall rental equipment globally. All projects are engineered and built in Saudi Arabia by local suppliers and Pall Arabia’s success will be driven by associates comprised primarily of Saudi nationals.

Tanajib’s Managing Director, Salem Al-Naimi added, “This exciting partnership with Pall is the result of the long-term collective effort of our two companies. We welcome Pall’s participation and look forward to a successful joint venture.”

Todd Barrett, Vice President and General Manager of Pall Fluid Technologies and Asset Protection said, “This agreement strengthens Pall’s position and opportunity for growth in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, complementing our existing operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We look forward to working together with Tanajib to support the region’s growing oil and gas and petrochemical industries.”

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide.

