Pakistani aid for quake-affected arrives Lattakia province

A new humanitarian and relief aid shipment provided by Pakistani government arrived in Lattakia port over the past two days.

Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Damascus Safdar Ali Khan said, in a press statement, about 63 containers weighing about 1,300 tons were unloaded on Saturday, including relief materials, foodstuffs, baby milk, generators and lighting devices.

Ali Khan added that the Pakistani government sent 9 planes, from the first moments of the earthquake, which have respectively arrived at Damascus International Airport carrying relief materials, in addition to a number of doctors who provided aid since the beginning of the earthquake.

In his turn, a member of the executive office specialized in the trade and industry sector, Dr. Maala Ibrahim, thanked the Republic of Pakistan for its permanent support for Syria.

