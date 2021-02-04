Pacific Green Appoints Peter Rossbach as Independent Director

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “PGTK”, (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the appointment of Peter Rossbach as Non-Executive and Independent Director, effective February 1st, 2021.

Peter Rossbach has worked in the renewable power sector since 1985 starting with Standard & Poor rating renewable projects bonds in California.

Peter moved to Catalyst Energy, a developer of hydro and cogeneration projects before becoming VP of Project Finance for Mitsui Bank, specializing in structured debt for US based wind and cogeneration projects.

Peter has made dozens of investments in hydro, wind and solar projects in over twelve countries creating a portfolio of in excess of 1GW. Currently Peter serves as Senior Advisor and sits on the investment committee for a number of Impax’s private equity funds and is an Independent Director of UGE International Ltd, a TSX-listed PV solar company.

Peter has a degree in Government from Harvard College and a Masters’ degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Scott Poulter, PGTK’s Chief Executive commented: “Peter’s vast international experience and knowledge of the industry, along with his investment background, brings great strength to our business. His input will be hugely significant as we develop Pacific Green, into an industry leading renewable technology group globally.”

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers BESS and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

