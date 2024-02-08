One Palestinian martyred by Israeli occupation fire in Ramallah

Occupied Jerusalem, A Palestinian youth was martyred at dawn on Thursday after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during their storming of the city of Ramallah in the West bank. Wafa news agency reported that a young man was martyred from the town of Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah, about two weeks after he was seriously injured by bullets fired by the occupation forces during their storming of the town. On Wednesday, three Palestinians were martyred by fire of the Israeli occupation forces in the City of Tulkarm, the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency