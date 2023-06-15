One Palestinian martyred by Israeli occupation fire in Nablus

A Palestinian young man was martyred and two others were wounded, one of whom was in a critical condition, when the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the West Bank at dawn on Thursday.

WAFA news agency quoted medical sources at al-Najah Hospital in Nablus as saying that the young man, Khalil Yahya al-Anis, from Al-Ain camp, succumbed to his bullet wounds.

Two young men were also shot in the head and thigh, one of whom was in a critical condition, and another was run over by an occupation vehicle, while 170 others suffered from suffocation due to inhaling toxic gas fired at them by Israeli forces, according to the Agency.

The news agency added that the occupation forces prevented the medical staff from reaching the injured, targeted an ambulance with a gas bomb, and opened fire on another.

