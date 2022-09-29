 OMANTEL EMBRACES CONVERSATIONAL AI FROM SPITCH AND DATALYTICX TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND EFFICIENCY

Companies forge strategic partnership to develop Arabic-speaking omnichannel virtual agent unique to the Middle Eastern market

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Omantel, the leading telecommunications provider in Oman, Spitch, the global leader in Conversational AI solutions, and Datalyticx, an Omani-based startup, will be launching Virtual Assistants to ensure better customer service and boost efficiency in Omantel contact centers. This strategic partnership to develop an Arabic-speaking Omnichannel Virtual Agent is unique to the Omani and broader Middle East market.

Omantel and its customers will benefit from the Virtual Assistants’ ability to provide information and handle large volumes of customer calls automatically without having to wait on the line.

“Omantel is on a mission to provide unparalleled communication solutions and this partnership will enable our customers and employees to be on the forefront of Conversational AI and the benefits it provides,” notes Aladdin Abdullah Hassan Baitfadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel.

The Spitch omnichannel approach helps ensure that customers do not have to repeat their requests when switching from one channel to another. Flexibility has been built into the system, enabling customers to connect with an Omantel agent live at any time they want. Another value added is that information is always accurate thanks to an integration mechanism that enables the Virtual Assistants to communicate with Omantel’s backend systems in real time.

“Engaging with Omantel and Datalyticx on this strategic initiative will result in a better customer experience and greater flexibility in the contact center thanks to automated handling of omnichannel interactions. Spitch is thrilled about this partnership,” comments Piergiorgio Vittori, International Managing Director at Spitch.ai. “The Middle East is a strategic market for Spitch, and we are honored to be part of such a great project.”

This solution also includes a quality check functionality delivered by Datalyticx. This Omani startup provides a SaaS integration platform to ensure greater accuracy in understanding both meaning and sentiment of customers’ interactions across all the channels. “We have developed AI models that are able to understand most of the Arabic dialects spoken throughout the MENA region, with particularly high accuracy in Omani dialects. We are delighted to partner with Spitch.ai and jointly provide Omantel’s contact center users with great customer experience improvements,” says Ahmed Al Balushi, CEO of Datalyticx.

About Spitch.ai

Spitch is a global provider of B2B and B2C Conversational AI solutions, headquartered in Switzerland since 2014 with a presence in many countries across Europe and now in North America. Spitch helps enterprises to better understand and serve their customers using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. Spitch has more than 50 customers worldwide, including Samsung, Etihad, Swisscard, Versicherungs Kammer Bayer, Baloise Insurance, PostFinance, Gruppo Reale, Migrosbank and others.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1910403/Spitch_news_ Omantel_Datalyticx.jpg