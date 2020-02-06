Olam serves up taste of inspirational ingredients at Gulfood 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading food and agri-business, Olam International Ltd[1], will be showcasing its Cocoa, Coffee, Dairy, Edible Nuts and Spices ingredients in a culinary demonstration at this year’s Gulfood[2]. Chefs will create delicious recipes, such as mezze with chili, garlic, and almond paste; gnocchi with reduced fat almond flour and black pepper, as well as dark chocolate cookies with roasted cashew paste.

Backed by a global sourcing, farming and processing footprint, Olam has developed a strong position in countries across Middle East & North Africa (MENA). The company offers a differentiated portfolio of ‘on-trend’ products that cater for diverse food choices and increasing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food. In the last year, Olam’s new sustainable sourcing platform AtSource, has been rolled out to two of its supply chains in the region – hazelnuts from Turkey and onion from Egypt – giving customers first time access to the social and environmental footprint of these ingredients at every step along the supply chain, from the farms, to the factory gate[3].

Speaking ahead of Gulfood, Gaurav Grover, Senior Vice President and Regional Head for Olam in MENA said: “Olam has a unique offer for manufacturing and retail customers: we either source or grow an extensive portfolio of ingredients, which we then process in certified facilities, and customise for specific applications in one of our 14 innovation centres around the world. Our Edible Nuts portfolio alone includes almonds, cashews, peanuts, pistachios, sesame, walnuts and superfoods like quinoa and chia, available in multiple formats for just the right texture and aroma. Couple this with a similarly broad ingredient offer each for dairy, cocoa and spices. So whether it’s about identifying new origins, new product development or contract-manufacturing, our team is ready to discuss our customers’ needs at Gulfood.”

Olam’s customers from the region added:

“Gandour Group considers Olam to be a strategic partner adding value to our business. Quality, reliability and consistency gave Olam a leading competitive advantage.” Haitham Noureldine, Regional Buying Manager, Gandour Group

“Olam has been our reliable vendor of cocoa products for more than 10 years. We are delighted by the quality of products and services provided by Olam and appreciate prompt responsiveness and professionalism in business.” A Sridhar, Head-Procurement, IFFCO

“It has been a long and fruitful journey with Olam, with full commitment and cooperation in all aspects.” Wasim Arar, Director, Tayseer Arar Food Company

[1] Olam International recently announced that it will be re-organising its diverse business portfolio to create two new coherent operating groups, one of which will be Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), consisting of Olam’s industry-leading businesses of Cocoa, Coffee, Edible Nuts, Spices and Dairy. Read more from the press release here. [2] Gulfood will run from 16-20 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. [3] Learn more about AtSource: atsource.io

About Olam International Limited

Olam International is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to 19,800 customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations, as well as a sourcing network of an estimated 4.8 million farmers.

Through our purpose to ‘Re-imagine Global Agriculture and Food Systems’, Olam aims to address the many challenges involved in meeting the needs of a growing global population, while achieving positive impact for farming communities, our planet and all our stakeholders.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalisation on SGX-ST.

