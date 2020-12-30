Thursday, 31/12/2020 | 5:13 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Chief Of General Staff Hails Sacrifices Made In Al Benian Al Marssous Epic In Serte
Oglu: Turkey’s Response To GNA Demands Tipped Balance Towards Dialogue
GNA Foreign Minister Praises US Efforts In Political Process
UNSMIL Calls For New Session Of Libyan Dialogue Forum
GNA Ministry Of Defense Continues Efforts On Exchange Of Detainees
You are here:  / General / Oglu: Turkey’s Response To GNA Demands Tipped Balance Towards Dialogue

Oglu: Turkey’s Response To GNA Demands Tipped Balance Towards Dialogue

December 30, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Tripoli-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said ‘situation in Libya is an important test of Nate’s capability to manage crises in its immediate neighbourhood and the Alliance has to assist Libya build strong military institutions.’ ‘Turkey’s response to demands of the Government of National Accord has tipped the balance towards dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, Oglu said in statements on Tuesday, indicating that his country has strong relations with Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia which qualify it to play a key role in the settlement in Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   