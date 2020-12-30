Oglu: Turkey’s Response To GNA Demands Tipped Balance Towards Dialogue

Tripoli-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said ‘situation in Libya is an important test of Nate’s capability to manage crises in its immediate neighbourhood and the Alliance has to assist Libya build strong military institutions.’ ‘Turkey’s response to demands of the Government of National Accord has tipped the balance towards dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, Oglu said in statements on Tuesday, indicating that his country has strong relations with Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia which qualify it to play a key role in the settlement in Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency